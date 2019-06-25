Bermuda Shorts, Rompers, and More Are Now Part of Athleta’s Breathable Featherweight Stretch Collection

Athleta is one part fashion, one part function, and all style. The brand knows what it takes to keep someone cool and comfortable throughout the day and the Featherweight Stretch is at the forefront of that mission. Now, Athleta has added four new styles to the line to keep you cool, calm, and collected all summer.

Each piece in the Featherweight Stretch collection is designed to move with you thanks to built-in stretch, protect your skin from sunburn with UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor), and let you breathe with silky, lightweight fabrics. The Zephyr Tee is relaxed and ready for whatever your day throws at you. You can tuck it into a pair of jeans or leave it loose over leggings. Tribeca 7" Bermuda Short are the shorts you’ll want to do everything in, from sitting in the park or planting in the garden. The Sutton Romper skims the body so that you’ll never feel like your clothing is sticking to you, even in the dead of summer. And the Spring Track Jacket makes for the perfect workout piece for running by the beach or even to toss on during a summer thunderstorm. The entire Featherweight Stretch line is full to the brim with summer-ready styles that will keep you cool and stylish no matter what.

