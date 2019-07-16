PRIME DAY 2019

Endless Summer Are Up to 50% Off For Prime Day

Give your backyard a firepit and spend your nights drinking wine by the fire.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Scouted

By The Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

There’s really nothing like sitting around a fire on a cool summer night. Add that ambiance to your backyard and patio with this Prime Day deal on firepits from Endless Summer. Save up to 50% on six different models of woodless firepits and give your summer night a spark.  | Get it on Amazon > 

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.