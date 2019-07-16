Endless Summer Are Up to 50% Off For Prime Day

Endless Summer firepits, $50-$170

Choose from towers or boxes, all gas-powered, includes fire glass.

Shop the rest of our other Prime Day deal picks here. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up here.

There’s really nothing like sitting around a fire on a cool summer night. Add that ambiance to your backyard and patio with this Prime Day deal on firepits from Endless Summer. Save up to 50% on six different models of woodless firepits and give your summer night a spark. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.