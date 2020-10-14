Start Your Plant Obsession With 20% Off for Prime Day

20% off Shop Succulents plants and succulents

Succulents are easy to care for, while each plant has its unique preference for staying healthy. Choose from 30 different plant options.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

The first thing people notice when they see my apartment are the plants. I basically live in a jungle. And, much to my surprise, a lot of the plants that live in my apartment are from Amazon. Shop Succulents has an incredible selection of live greenery and robust succulents and it’s all 20% off for Prime Day. So, if you’ve been needing a little more green in your life, here’s your chance.

Shop Succulents Collection Assortment 20-pack Down from $40 Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping

Aloe Vera Indoor House Plant in 4" Grow Pot Down from $30 Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping

String of Bananas in a 6" Grow Pot Down from $30 Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping

Rubber Ficus Tineke' House Plant in 6" Grow Pot Down from $30 Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.