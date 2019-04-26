Sur La Table’s Spring Clearance Sale Means Up to 75% Off Kitchenware, Tools, and More

Sure la Table is having a huge Spring Clearance sale right now. With up to 75% off, you can restock your entire kitchenware set up without breaking the bank. Like the classic 8” GreenPan Heritage Nonstick Skillet, down to $36 from $60, or a Staub Coquette for $140, down from $286.

If you’re looking for some kitchen gadgets, there are a ton to choose from, as well. Save $5 on the adorable TrueZoo Troll Citrus Reamer that will make squeezing your morning OJ a blast from the past. Or go classic and upgrade your coffeemaker because the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Coffeemaker is on sale for $75, a savings of $25.

You can even get an entirely new set of spring-ready table settings, like the Garden Floral 5-Piece Pasta Bowl set for 50% off. There are also some super-trendy walnut and marble cheese boards to give your next dinner party a modern flair.

Whatever you decide to pick up for this sale, it’ll surely be the star of your next cooking adventure.

