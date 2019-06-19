Sustainable Fashion Brand Amour Vert Wants You to Demand More From Your Clothes

The word “sustainable” means many things to many brands. To LA-based fashion brand Amour Vert, it means just another day of designing what they want to design. The brand, whose name means “green love” in French, is all about sustainable, versatile clothing that is thoughtful in both function and form.

To Amour Vert, fabrics are just as important as design. The Beechwood modal blend is made from sustainably harvested beechwood fibers that are free of pesticides and biodegradable. The Organic Cotton is safe for farmers and customers alike and is free of pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and genetically modified organisms. The sustainable Mulberry Silk is OEKO-TEX certified. The Tencel is made in a closed loop process farmed from sustainable eucalyptus trees. Cupro is a fabric made from the byproduct of cotton production. The 100% merino wool is milled from a sustainable plant in Italy that ensures ethical treatment of animals. There’s also a give back program integrated into purchasing. Buy any Amour Vert tee and the brand will plant a tree in North America with American Forest (they’ve planted over 220,000 of them).

Amour Vert designs don’t look like your typical sustainable designs and that’s what makes them so versatile. From the silk-patterned midi dress to the partnership with sustainable denim brand AGOLDE, standout pieces come in all shapes and sizes that you’ll feel good about wearing.

