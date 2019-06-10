Amazon Is Taking Up to 40% Off Watches Today Only, Just in Time for Father’s Day

Whether you’re in need of a last minute Father’s Day gift (it’s on Sunday!) or you just want to add a nice timepiece to your wrist, Amazon’s one-day sale has something for you. Save up to 40% on top watch brands like Citizen, Fossil, Bulova, Timex and more. This sale includes classics like the Citizen Eco-Drive Super Titanium Chronograph Watch for $246 (31% off), the Bulova Men's Classic Quartz Watch for $112 (25% off), and the Men’s Timex Weekender for $30 (23% off). There are analog watches for those of us that appreciate telling time and even hybrid options like the $145 Emporio Armani Hybrid Smartwatch that syncs to Apple and Android phones and tracks your activities throughout the day, plus can filter notifications and control your music. Watches make great gifts for yourself and this huge sale, with 95 options to choose from, is perfect for the people in your life that want to add a beautiful timepiece to their collection. | Shop on Amazon >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.