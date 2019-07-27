The Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker Is On Sale for $80 and Will Give You the Sound You Deserve

There’s something to be said about investing in a Bluetooth speaker that’ll keep your music at its best. The Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker is one of those speakers, and it’s down to $80 today (20% off).

This speaker packs a punch with Hi-Res Audio that will fill your entire room with sound. It’s IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can tank an accidental dunk in the pool better than your ego will if you end up falling in. The 12-hour playing time and a built-in 6,700mAh battery to keep your phone juiced allows you to play music for just long enough to bother your neighbor but not long enough for them to call the cops. This is the Bluetooth speaker you bring to an outing and the next time you see your friends, they could all have the same one. It’s designed at a 15-degree angle to help project the sound and you can even get a second one to pair with it to have surround sound no matter where you are. Instantly connect your phone and play all your music to your heart’s content on a Bluetooth speaker that just won’t quit. | Get it on Amazon >

