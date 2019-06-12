Ann Taylor is Taking an Extra 60% Off Almost 700 Already Discounted Styles

What is it about summer that makes us want to get rid of our entire wardrobe and start over? Luckily, if you want some help replenishing the holes in your closet, Ann Taylor is taking an extra 60% off the entire sale section.

The versatile Stripe Knit Short Sleeve Shift Dress is down to $31 with the extra discount and is the perfect option to throw on before running errands or even as a quick beach cover-up. The Performance Stretch Skinny Jeans, on sale for $20, give comfortable denim a whole new spin with maximum stretch thanks to a LYCRA-infused fabric. If you need a statement-making top, the Half Circle Mixed Media Pleat Front Top has a unique pattern with an easy-to-wear silhouette. It’s on sale for $20.You really can’t go wrong when almost 700 styles are getting the extra 60% off treatment, so make this Ann Taylor sale your summer wardrobe shopping destination.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.