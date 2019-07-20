Get All Your Activewear Needs Met With Up to 60% Off at Athleta

Even though Athleta is part of the GAP Inc. portfolio, rarely does it have as many sales as the other brands on that list. That means that this up to 60% off sale is a pretty big deal.

This sale has tons of style in everything activewear, from swimwear to leggings. There are even a few dressy items like the La Paz Embroidered Romper, down to $64 (35% off). This flowy jumpsuit is made from lightweight linen and has hidden in-seam pockets, which is the ultimate dream. Or grab the Santorini Midi Printed Dress, which is on sale for $87 (19% off). This dress is made from sustainable TENCEL modal, which comes from beechwood trees, making it the ideal summer option. It's breathable, packable, and has UPF 50+ protection for days out and about in the sun. And, of course, there are many leggings options to choose from, including the bold Elation Asym 7/8 Tight in Dragonfly Green for $30 (66% off).

