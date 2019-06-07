Upgrade Your Outdoor Space With These Highly Rated Options Available on Amazon

As someone that grew up with a large backyard and now tells people about an outdoor space that’s really just a large fire escape, writing this list was a doozy. Dreaming of days spent sipping cocktails by a fire pit and resting my feet on a wicker ottoman has got me feeling some way. But if you have an outdoor space that needs some sprucing up, you can choose any of these top-rated pieces to order on Amazon.

Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set Outdoor, $115 on Amazon: This patio set is simple, practical, and durable. The traditional weather-resistant wicker is mixed with a more modern metal frame that is powder coated and rustproof so you won’t have to worry about these in the rain.

Keter Urban Knit Pouf Set, $99 on Amazon: If you’re looking for an alternative to your run-of-the-mill backyard chair, this pouf set is the answer. Not only does this set have two poufs to sit on and one to act as a table they also stack into in each other like furniture nesting dolls.

Green Decore Lightweight a Reversible Rug, $165 on Amazon: Not all patios require a rug, but if you want to add a pop of color that won’t fade or get soggy, an outdoor rug is your best bet. This geometric rug is eco-friendly (made from recycled plastic!) and can be easily hosed off in case of spills or bad weather.

Grand Patio Steel Patio Coffee Table, $50 on Amazon: Bring the indoors out with this chic metal coffee table. Made from rust-resistant steel, you can add a nice touch of mid-century modern to your outdoor setting.

Landmann Barrone Fire Pit, $116 on Amazon: No outdoor space would be complete without a fire pit. This option has a unique lattice design and comes with a built-in wood grate. It also comes complete with a poker, spark screen, and cover to keep the elements out.

Lilly Outdoor Dark Blue Iron Side Table, $43 on Amazon: This side table is one that I would want next to me to place an ice cold margarita on. The laser cut design and deep navy color are timeless.

Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table, $252 on Amazon: The perfect outdoor dining table may have been found in the form of this option from Christopher Knight. The Acacia wood is rustic without feeling overbearing and will look great while you’re dining al fresco.

