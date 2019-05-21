These 6 T-Shirt Dresses Will Give You Peace of Mind That You’ll Be Comfortable With While Still Looking Good

When it comes to easy dressing, nothing beats a T-shirt dress. They can be dressed up or dressed down. You can be comfortable in them all day because they’re lightweight and usually not too clingy. All in all, T-shirt dresses are a staple that everyone should own. If you’re in the market for a new one, we’ve rounded up some of the best we could find on Amazon so you can get it, check out, and be on your way.

levaca Women's High Low Swing Midi Dress, $21-$24 on Amazon: This high-low T-shirt dress gets the addition of a front seam that adds some flow to the dress bottom half of the dress. It comes in 16 different solid colors and has a 4.3-star rating from over 1,500 reviews.

MOLERANI Women's Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress, $13-$21 on Amazon: With a 4.3-star rating from 2,200 reviewers, this simple dress gives you 20 color options, both solid and patterned. This is one you’ll want to get in multiple colors to keep around when you just cannot decide what to wear.

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress, $13-$19 on Amazon: Amazon’s in-house brand Daily Ritual makes some pretty stellar basics, and this dress is no exception. 4.3 stars on 262 reviews means this is one dress that you want as part of your wardrobe. Pick from a handful of neutrals and pops of color.

HBEYYTO Women Plus Size Cold Shoulder Short Sleeve T-Shirt Swing Dress, $17-$30 on Amazon: Add a little more visual interest to your T-shirt dress with a cold shoulder style. It comes in 14 different colors and patterns that range from a muted floral up to bold paisley. It’s lightweight and breathable so you can wear it all day long without breaking a sweat.

Missufe Women's Short Sleeve Ruched Bodycon T-Shirt Dress, $20 on Amazon: If you want the ultimate level of comfort even if you have to dress up a bit, may we suggest this ruched bodycon T-shirt dress? It comes in a rainbow of colors and is easily paired with flats or heels depending on your situation.

