6 Women’s Jeans That Won’t Let You Down, No Matter How Many Times You Wear Them

In my opinion, there’s no such thing as owning too many jeans. Jeans are the equalizer of outfits. They can be dressed up or dressed down and there are so many different cuts and styles that they can be worn at practically any occasion. There are so many to choose from, but we’ve narrowed it down to a handful that can satisfy any experience you throw at them.

The Ridge Mom Jean, $118 from Mott & Bow: These jeans fit me perfectly. This is not something I take lightly. I am short and have large legs and that means most jeans fit great in the thighs but gap at the waist. These have enough spandex in them that make them comfortably hug my curves without veering into jegging territory.

Cali Demi-Boot Jeans, $128 from Madewell: The only time I’ve ever been happy with a pair of petite jeans has been these from Madewell. These are sturdy with a bit of stretch and come in so many different wash options that there’s easily something for anyone. Madewell’s expanded denim program features Petite, Regular, and Tall inseams and goes up to a 37 in the waist.

The Cheeky Straight Jean, $68 from Everlane: Everlane does basics right, and their denim is no different. These are my perfect throw-on-and-go jeans that have a super high waist and a flattering wash. They cuff easily and are stiff enough that they won’t stretch out by day’s end.

AG The Legging Skinny Jeans, $225 from Nordstrom: These are classic skinny jeans with a raw hem to keep it a bit more casual and 2019. And even though they have “legging” in the name, they only have 2% spandex, which means you’re still getting sturdy denim that won’t give out after a couple of wears.

Loup Simone Jeans, $165 from Of A Kind: If you’re in need of a wide-leg silhouette, these are the jeans to consider. They’re lightweight and sturdy but not stiff. They’re designed to hit right above your ankle, a flattering length on anyone, and their front patch pockets are both functional and fashionable.

PAIGE Transcend Verdugo Ankle Skinny Jeans, $179 from Nordstrom: These highly-rated dark wash skinny jeans will be a reliable, comfortable staple in your wardrobe. Made from PAIGE’s performance-fiber technology, they’ll stay comfortable all day without stretching out.

