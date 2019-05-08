Amazon is Taking Up to 40% Off Over 30 Styles From Chico’s

Amazon is bringing on the basics with this one-day-only sale on Chico’s. With over 30 styles to choose from, your spring wardrobe just got a lot easier to add to.

The Luxe Twill Utility Jacket is giving me chore coat vibes and is marked down to $48. If you want a more classic take on a denim jacket, the Classic Stretch Denim Jacket comes in stretch white denim and is on sale for $35.

A lot of this sale is from the brand’s Travelers collection, which is full of pieces made from wrinkle-resistant fabric. The $35 Classic Mesh-Trim Top Black is perfect to pair with leggings or jeans on your way out of the house or even on a plane. The Classic Square-Neck Dress Black is great for a night out because of its wrinkle-resistance, can easily be paired with heels or flats, and is down to $35.

Whatever you get from this one-day Chico’s sale, you’ll be sure to enjoy it season after season.

