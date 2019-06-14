Coach’s Summer Sale Includes Handbags, Shoes, and More for Up to 50% Off

As the season shifts into summer, we’re over here thinking about all the bags that are on sale during Coach’s 50% off Summer Sale. With over 1,000 items to choose from, Coach isn’t messing around.

The classic Turnlock Tote is down to $148 and comes in six different colors. The minimalist silhouette features a sleeve for a 13” laptop, plus interior pockets and a zip-top closure. The Triple Crossbody for $112 is the perfect accent bag for days when you need your hands free. It is sized to hold all your essentials like phone, wallet, and more. Men can get their hands on the Kennedy Brief 40 for $248. There are even shoes and ready-to-wear pieces getting that 50% discount. The versatile Faye Loafer Slide is their take on the classic loafer with the ease of a slide. It’s down to $74 and ready to be worn all summer long. Or how about the men’s Chelsea Boot, on sale for $148 and waiting to be the staple boot of your autumn season.

When it comes to iconic style, Coach knows what it’s doing. And now you can get that style at up to 50% off.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.