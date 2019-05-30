With Up to 50% Off, the Coach Summer Sale Is Your Destination for Your New Favorite Accessory

Coach’s ability to create classic and timeless pieces, but with an eye toward trends, is truly masterful. And right now, you can get a taste of that prowess during the brand’s up to 50% off Summer Sale.

Give yourself the gift of hearty leathergoods and save hundreds while you’re at it. The Edie Shoulder Bag 42 is a gorgeous slouchy bag with supple leather and suede, dual compartments for all your things, and is on sale for $248 (50% off). Or go for the iconic Market Tote, down to $177 (40% off). Since the early 1960s, the Market Tote has been a versatile style and this version features pebbled leather and a turnlock to keep your things safe. On the men’s side, pick up the 3-in-1 Wallet for $105 (40% off) that has eight card slots, a full-length bill slot, and a removable ID inset that’s ready to be used as a standalone wallet. You can even try a pair of Coach shoes, like the shearling lined Desert Boot, down to $148 (50% off). This entire sale is full of iconic style and it’s all up to 50% off.

