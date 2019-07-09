Get the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall (and Other Functional Styles) On Sale Right Now

When I was first introduced to Dagne Dover and the Landon Carryall, I was blown away. It’s big enough to house my clothing for a weekend getaway or a day at the gym and chic enough that I look good hefting all of this too and from work. You can add a piece of stylish, durable, handbag magic to your collection because the entire the Dagne Dover 365 Neoprene collection is on sale.

If you’re in the market for the perfect do-everything bag, the Landon is it. It’s made from water-resistant neoprene to help you trek through the rain and it has expandable flaps so you can shove a week’s worth of stuff into it without much effort. It also comes in a ton of styles and colors, from the medium size in Clay Red for $119 (23% off) to the Extra Large in Navy for $159 (26% off). Or go for the Dakota Backpack that fellow Scouted editor Gideon loves. It’s a backpack you’ll take with you on a day trip around the park or to work post-gym. Grab the small size in select colors for $109 (19% off) or the medium for $139 (21% off). There are tons of other options like laptop bags, wallets, toiletry bags, pouches, and more. | Shop at Dagne Dover >

