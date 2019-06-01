Take Up to 75% Off Hundreds of Kate Spade Styles and Dive Into Summer With a New Bag

Bags, like shoes, are seasonal. There’s no need to carry a heavy, black leather bag in the summer the same way that you wouldn’t wear a pair of shearling-lined boots to the beach. Sometimes, you just need to change it up. Thankfully, Kate Spade is here to help out with a massive Summer Splash Surprise Sale. Like the previous Surprise Sales, for the next few days, you can get up to 75% off over 400 styles. But wait, there’s more. Use the code EXTRAEXTRA and get an additional 10% off any order of $150 or more. That means the Sam Large Pocket Satchel and the Reiley Straw Large Dome Satchel are each down to $143. Want to try something a bit different this time around? The California Dreaming Cloud Dot Midi Dress is $129 and has an adorable collar and a breezy silhouette. Or go for the Down Breezy Floral Laptop Sleeve that will protect a 15” laptop. The Summer Splash Sample Sale from Kate Spade is your accessories oyster.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.