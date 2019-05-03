Get 20% Off Women’s Clothing, Outerwear, and Shoes at L.L.Bean Right Now

L.L.Bean has a knack for creating basics that last basically a lifetime. And you can get a piece of that legacy for yourself or for your mom while they’re marking down women’s clothing, footwear, and outerwear 20% with the code MOM20.

Get Mom a new Sweater Fleece for $67, coming in a plethora of colors like Kelp Green, Nautical Navy, Sienna Clay, and more. Or, if you want to give her the gift of a long-lasting piece of outerwear, the Katahdin Insulated Pullover is down to $71. They also may want some incredible moccasins (I’ve had a pair for years) and these Wicked Good Slippers are $63.

Whatever you choose to get for yourself or your mom, you’ll have it for a while. Use the code MOM20 at checkout and give a gift that’s twofold: the gift itself and the longevity that comes with what L.L.Bean does.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.