The New Luxe Cotton Dresses From Everlane Will Give You Breathable Options for Summer Dressing

It’s getting to the point in summer where it’s just too hot to think about putting effort into what you’re wearing. Thankfully, Everlane is on the same page and is here to help out. The brand just launched two breezy, basic luxe cotton dresses for $50.

The Luxe Cotton Midi Tank Dress is one you’ll get a ton of usage out of. Throw it over your bathing suit as you make your way to the beach or pair it with strappy heels and a clutch and you have an easy dinner outfit. Grab it in black for the perfect LBD or go trendy in a rusty Toasted Coconut shade. Or go a bit more casual with the Luxe Cotton Side-Slit Tee Dress. It comes in two soft colors, Dusty Blue and Faded Sage. Both dresses are made from 100% cotton with a sateen finish that looks polished. There’s really nothing better than a simple T-shirt dress in the summer and either of these are a welcome addition to the too-hot-to-function outfit club. | Shop on Everlane >

