Everlane Just Launched a New Performance Chino Short That’s One Part Tech, One Part Style

Everlane really figured it all out when they launched their Performance Chino. The pants are made from a clever four-way stretch fabric that’s sweat-wicking and quick -drying. It’s the halfway point between a technical pair of pants and a dressy pair of trousers. And now it comes in shorts. The Performance Chino Short comes in two lengths, 7” and 9”, which means it accommodates men who have a Thing about how long their shorts are. They’re made from a 94% cotton, 6% elastane blend, which means they’re just as stretchy, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying as the pants version. It has the classic chino short look that you can pair with a T-shirt or sweatshirt for the weekend or a button down for work. The shorts are $55, come in Slate Grey, Navy, Black, and Stone (a very light khaki), and go from a size 28 waist up to a 38.

