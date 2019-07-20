Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Gives You Access to Discounted Fall Styles Before They Even Hit the Racks

I’ve frequented the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale since I was in middle school, probably. If you’re not familiar with it, every year, Nordstrom rounds up a ton of fall styles and marks them down before they even hit the stores. My recommendation is to start with outerwear because that’s where the most savings lie. Try the Knit Sleeve Double Face Wool Blend Coat from Kenneth Cole. It’s on sale for $150 (originally $240) and features a front snap closure, ribbed sleeve detail, and comes in three different colors. Or go super rugged and grab the Pendleton Glacier Sunset Water Resistant Fleece Coat while it’s down to $130 (originally $200). Men can grab the ALLSAINTS Mode Slim Fit Merino Wool Sweater, down to $80 (originally $120). This is the sweater you’ll want to wear every day in the fall, with its lightweight merino wool construction and crewneck style. From now until August 4th, you can save hundreds on all the things that will get you through every kind of weather or event that the fall and winter will bring. But you shouldn’t delay your purchasing because once something’s sold out, it’s gone until it hits stores at full price in the fall. | Shop at Nordstrom >

