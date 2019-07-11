Tommy Hilfiger’s Adaptive Clothing, Made With People With Disabilities In Mind, Is on Sale on Amazon

Some clothing isn’t made for everyone. Certain disabilities mean that a person may not be able to easily button a button or zip a zipper on their own. That’s where adaptive clothing comes in. Tommy Hilfiger has an entire line of adaptive clothing and right now, Amazon is having a one-day deal on a ton of styles for men, women, and kids. These adaptive styles were made with certain disabilities in mind, but they can be worn by anyone.

Guys can try out the $20 (75% off) corduroy slim pants that feature a velcro closure and magnetic fly, plus magnets on the outer seam to account for braces or orthotics. Pair them with this long sleeve button down shirt that has magnetic buttons for easy wearing. It’s on sale for $50 (20% off). Women’s styles include this bold striped T-shirt dress with magnetic closures on the shoulders for $50 and this chambray tie-back shirt with a hidden magnet for $45. These clothes can make anyone feel great while wearing them, but they’re only on sale today. | Shop on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

