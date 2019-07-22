Zappos Celebrates Turning 20 With Exclusive Collaborations and an Extra 20% Off Sale Items

In celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Zappos is taking 20% off all sale styles with the code BDAY20. Plus, every month, a new exclusive Zappos shoe will drop incollaboration with brands like Birkenstock, Sam Edleman, and Asics.

Now, back to the sale: With the extra 20% off sale items, you can save on all of your favorite brands for a limited time. Grab the Superga COTU Classic Sneaker for $39 (originally $65) and have the perfect pair of shoes for any summer outing. Or pick up a pair of the Brooks Ghost 11 running sneakers and hit the pavement in style. They’re on sale for $80 (originally $110). And this sale isn’t just on shoes because Zappos isn’t just shoes. There’s a plethora of clothes, bags, and accessories included in the sale, as well. Spend your Monday with Zappos and celebrate the brand turning 20 with an extra 20% off thousands of items. | Shop at Zappos >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.