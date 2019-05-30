Amazon Has Two Wine Coolers on Sale for Under $150, Today Only

Storing wine can be a hassle if you don’t have a lot of room in your fridge. That’s where a dedicated wine cooler comes in. Right now, Amazon has two different sizes of wine fridges from Invation on sale, and they’re both under $150.

The first is the 12-bottle version that comes in at $106. It keeps your wine at a consistent temperature (the brand says ideally at 55 degrees) and maintains the right humidity levels to keep your cork from drying out. The Thermopane door also helps block out sunlight and any harmful UV rays that could affect the flavors of your bottles. The easy-lock door means you won’t have any kids or nosy neighbors handling your vino stash.

The larger 18-bottle version is also on sale, down to $129, and has everything the 12-bottle version has, but with room another half dozen bottles. Both units are built with energy-efficient thermoelectric cooling systems that cut down on noise and vibrations. Most fridges feature a noisy compressor, but without that, these fridges won’t disturb any natural sediment in the wine. These prices are for today only, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your wine storage, this is the deal for you.

