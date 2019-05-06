Look No Further Than Amazon to Find Your Next Favorite Summer-Ready Dress

As the temperature starts to climb, it’s time to start thinking about the clothing you’ll want to wear to stay cool. Amazon has a plethora of options, if you know where to look. We’ve hunted through their stockpile of fashion trends and found a handful of spring and summer-ready dresses that you should add to your closet immediately.

Angashion Women's Spaghetti Strap Button Down Swing Midi Dress, $16-22 on Amazon: This trendy button-through dress comes in 34 different colors and patterns, so there’s something for any kind of style.

Eternatastic Women's Leopard Printed Wrap Dress, $28-$35 on Amazon: Animal print is always in and this dress can easily be paired with heels for a summer wedding or sandals for a bold weekend look.

J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short-Sleeve Chambray Ruffle Wrap Dress, $75 on Amazon: A classic, 100% cotton wrap dress gets a modern makeover with an asymmetrical ruffle detail.

Chico's Women's Zenergy Neema Half-Zip Dress, $30 on Amazon: Made from lightweight, four-way-stretchy Neema fabric, this is your go-anywhere-do-anything dress.

ECOWISH Women's V-Neck Belted Dress, $16-$23 on Amazon: This tie-waist dress comes in a multitude of geometric patterns and colors so you’ll easily stand out from the crowd.

Anysize Linen Cotton Soft Loose Spring Summer Dress, $32 on Amazon: Linen is your best friend when it comes to warm weather, and this A-line dress was made for everyone. Sizes go from X-Small up to a 5X Plus.

iconic luxe Women's A-Line Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $15-$20 on Amazon: If you’re in need of a simple, midi-length t-shirt dress, look no further than this one from iconic luxe.

Lark & Ro Women's Gathered Short Sleeve Crew Neck Fit and Flare Dress, $35 on Amazon: Amazon’s in-house brand Lark & Ro makes some pretty stellar basics and this classic fit and flare dress is one of them.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.