Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Are Still Thoughtful, Purposeful, and Meaningful

Being thoughtful on Mother’s Day is a no brainer. And while you may want to give your mom the world, it’s better to figure out a more practical and convenient way of gifting. That’s where Amazon comes in. Nestled between the Kindles and Apple Watches are a ton of thoughtful, unique, and even handmade gifts that would make any kind of mom happy.

Plant Theatre Cocktail Garden Kit, $19 on Amazon: If you have a mom that loves to garden, but also enjoys a good cocktail, this is the perfect gift. Grow crazy concoctions that will take those garden parties to the next level.

Instant Pot DUO60, $80 on Amazon: Everyone and their mother should have an Instant Pot and now is as good a time as ever to make sure your mother has one. It’ll even help cut down the waiting time on her famous 12-hour pot roast.

Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery 2-pack, $50 on Amazon: There’s no shame in misplacing things, but giving the gift of a set of Tile Bluetooth trackers means you won’t have to help search for lost phones or keys the next time you visit your mom.

Plush Lined Microfiber Spa Robe, $80 on Amazon: A plush, floor-length robe gives your mom a chance to feel like she’s staying at a 5-star resort, even if she’s just sipping coffee at the kitchen table on a Saturday.

Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug, $80 on Amazon: Speaking of coffee, any coffee drinker knows that a cold cup is a bad cup. Keep your mom’s coffee at the perfect temperature with this handy heated mug.

Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $60 on Amazon: This may be a hint that you want her to make you more soup or Sunday gravy, but this gorgeous enameled cast iron dutch oven is a heavy duty kitchen tool she’ll appreciate for its versatility and attractiveness.

Ayelet Shachar Gray Leather Tote, $165 on Amazon: A handmade leather tote that has room for everything is a thoughtful gift. This one will age well over time and soften into the perfect everyday bag.

Coravin Model Two Plus Pack Wine Preservation System, $350 on Amazon: Help preserve your mom’s favorite bottle of wine with this handy machine. It keeps you from having to attempt to shove a cork back in, and it aerates the wine too. If you want a lower-cost option that can help keep your wine fresh, try the reader-favorite corckicle.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.