These 6 Weekender Bags Can Easily Fit Your Overnight Essentials – and Then Some

The great thing about a weekender is that it’s bigger than a backpack but smaller than a carry-on. You can easily chuck an extra pair of shoes in without feeling like it’s overstuffed, but you won’t feel like you’re lugging a huge piece of luggage with you. Whether you need a weekender bag with a pocket for everything or just a cavernous space to fit piles of clothing into, we’ve rounded up some of the best. In order from most expensive to least, these bags run the gamut of material, size, and shape, so there’s something for any kind of traveler.

Longchamp Nylon Weekender Bag, $365 from Bloomingdale’s: This limited edition bag takes the classic shape of the Longchamp Nylon Weekender and adds a beautiful and quirky design from illustrator Clo'e Floirat.

The Essential Overnight Bag in Leather, $258 from Madewell: Made from durable, vegetable-tanned leather, this bag has pockets to stash your laptop or shoes, a water bottle, and a slide pocket on the exterior for your phone or wallet.

The Weekender, $245 from Away: A no-fuss bag that seamlessly pairs with your luggage, the newest offering from Away has a similar capacity to the brand’s Carry-On, plus the added bonus of a dedicated outer pocket for your shoes.

Large Landon Carryall, $185 from Dagne Dover: This is my personal weekender bag for many reasons. The expandable sides allow me to head back home with more than I came with, and the interior pockets help keep all my wires and cords somewhat organized.

The Twill Weekender, $98 from Everlane: Even though this is made from twill (a type of cotton weave), it’s 100% water-resistant and has metal feet to keep you from resting it directly on a gross spot on the subway or train.

Sole Society Mason Weekend Bag, $90 from Nordstrom: Faux leather gives this bag a luxe feel without the high price tag. It features a fully zip-around shoe compartment on the bottom, an exterior slip pocket, and two interior pockets perfect for your valuables.

