These Gifts Under $50 Will Save You Some Serious Cash This Holiday Season

The holiday season puts a strain on both your calendar and your wallet. Shopping for gifts is joyful, yes, but also completely stress-inducing, especially if your to-buy-for list is a mile long. But the good news is that thoughtful gifts need not break the bank. Whether you’re trying not to surpass a strict Secret Santa price maximum or are simply feeling too broke to spend more, there are tons of amazing gifts for under $50 to be found at some of your favorite retailers this holiday season.

From book subscription services to beauty products and fun gadgets for tech lovers, there are countless options for affordable gifts that will put a smile on each recipient’s face. After all, it’s the thought, not the price tag, that counts.

Anker 4-Port USB Wall Charger with Foldable Plug, $28 on Amazon: If you have a smartphone obsessive on your to-gift list, they will love this highly-rated charger that makes the most of every outlet. With a foldable plug and impressive charging speed thanks to PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, it’s great for travel. Anker lightning cables are also available, though not a necessity since the charger is compatible with most similarly shaped cables.

quip Electric Toothbrush: Give a gift that makes great teeth a no-brainer.Maybe an electric toothbrush is not the most exciting thing to open, but it sure is life-changing. The quip buzzes every 30 seconds to ensure each quadrant of your mouth gets equal attention, and that you’re brushing for two full minutes. The best part? A subscription service that sends you a new head and battery every three months.

Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette, $20 at Sephora: The makeup lover in your life will get so much use out of this set of nine buttery matte and high-wattage shimmer shadows in an array of nudes. Plus there are three options for different skin tones: Nude Light, Nude Medium, and Nude Rich. It’s a truly ideal everyday palette.

Breathe Essential Oil Diffuser Set, $30 on Amazon: Turn any home into a relaxing spa atmosphere with this highly-rated, faux wood grain, BPA-free oil diffuser and humidifier. With multiple timer options and 16 color options for LED lights, the experience can be easily customized. Simply add a few drops of the essential oil of choice and enjoy up to 10 hours of low-effort aromatherapy.

Echo Dot Smart Speaker, $50 on Amazon: An entire smart home in a tiny speaker! The Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker uses Alexa to control a variety of compatible devices. Each individual Echo experience is easily customized, whether the recipient is a major music lover or a tech fan whose home is equipped with all the latest technology.

Mario Bedescu Facial Spray Travel Trio, $15 at Sephora: Even those with low-maintenance skin care routines will fall for the ease of a midday spray pick-me-up. This gift set contains three of Mario Bedescu’s facial mists, including the famous soothing rosewater spray. Each bottle is small enough to slip into a purse or carry-on or keep stashed in a desk drawer.

Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass: Though shaped like a wine glass, this portable, insulated stainless steel cup is great for any beverage. From coffee to water to (okay, sure) wine, Corkcicle promises to keep hot and cold drinks at the appropriate temperature for hours. It comes in a ton of fun colors and has a snug, spill-proof lid.

Book of the Month Club subscription: Choosing a book to give as a gift can be tricky if you’re not intimately acquainted with the recipient’s taste. Even if you are, well, what if they read it already? This book subscription service takes the pressure off. Gift a one-year subscription that lets the giftee select one book from a small selection of exciting releases each month. There’s even a YA option for younger readers.

Homesick Candles, $30 at Uncommon Goods: Give the gift of home with these U.S. state-themed candles. Each has a different scent profile and a cute decal with the state name and outline on the front.

Herschel Chapter Neoprene Travel Kit: A sleek, neoprene-lined travel kit available in a variety of fun prints. It can hold toiletries and other on-the-go essentials without the fear of spillage since the interior material is easily wiped down.

Tranquility 12lb Weighted Blanket: This affordable weighted blanket comes into two versatile colors — heather grey and ivory — and gives users the same satisfying, comforting feeling as similar options more than twice the price.

