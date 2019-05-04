Shop Under Armour’s Mother’s Day Sale for the Hardest Working Woman in Your Life

While shopping for the perfect gift to get this Mother’s Day can get challenging quickly, it sometimes helps to focus options with a specific goal. If the mom in your life likes to stay active, give her a gift she’ll use often and that will actually elevate her everyday with Under Armour’s 25% off sale. It includes discounts on more than 700 performance gear products for women, so we put together some highlights for different budget levels to help you navigate the many options in this sale.

Under $50

Essentials Tunic, $19 (36% off): This ultra-lightweight fabric is breathable, stretches four ways, and is designed for extra range of motion in the arms. She’ll enjoy wearing this during a sweaty workout or a sleepy Sunday.

Motivator Crossbody, $18 (40% off): This water-resistant crossbody easily transforms into a tote with adjustable drawcord handles. Its zippered internal compartment will keep her valuables safe whether she’s running around town or her favorite park.

Under $100

Charged Covert Knit, $64 (25% off): This stylish knit sneaker is extra flexible and supportive owing to an asymmetrical — and great looking — lacing system. From optimized cushioning to a leather heel, this gift tells your mom you know she’s been on her feet for you for a long time and you want to ease all future on-her-feet moments.

Breathelux High Sports Bra, $53 (25% off): Designed to be soft and lock in, this bra is constructed with mesh paneling for breathability, bonded ergonomic band lays that stay in place, and a four-way stretch fabric that wicks moisture and dries quickly. With a hidden side pocket for essentials like keys and cards, this is the gift that shows your mom you get it.

Under $200

Tailored Stretch, $113 (37% off): Taking your mom from a busy weekend to the board room, these versatile pants are made of a light heather gray knit fabric and feature an elastic waistband to secure a perfect fit. The zippered pockets on the front and back, not to mention zips on the legs, are subtle details that elevate the style.

Athlete Recovery Sheet Set, 166 (39% off): These sheets will take your mom’s sleep to a whole new level with a two-way stretch construction for flexibility, micro-mesh infused fabric that breathes, and a printed technology in it that helps increases recovery overnight.

No matter where your budget falls, there’s no reason your Mother’s Day gift can’t be long-lasting and useful. Head here to see what else is included in Under Armour’s 25% off Mother’s Day sale.

