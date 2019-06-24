From Cotton to Silk, These Are the Pajamas That Will Keep You Cool on the Hottest Summer Nights

While the solution may be to just...not wear any clothes to sleep, sometimes that’s just not a possibility. For those times, there are fabrics that you can and should add to your pajama arsenal that will keep you breezy while you snooze. Modal (a soft fabric made from beech trees), cotton (poplin or Pima will do), silk, and linen are your best weapons against waking up feeling like you fell asleep in a sauna.

Solid Poplin Sleepwear Shorts Set, $59 from The Company Store: This 100% poplin cotton set is a crisp, cool option to fall asleep in. It’s got that classic PJ look, with the contrast piping and notched collar. You can even mix and match each piece with your existing pieces and it can even be monogrammed for extra personality.

Washable Silk Set, $178 from Lunya: This silk set is not only washable, but it’s thermoregulating to help keep your body temp at a comfortable level. The low back on the tank and side slits on the shots give ample breathing room for your body.

Latuza Women's V-Neck Sleepwear Short Sleeve Pajama Set, $20-$27 on Amazon: The viscose in this set is made from bamboo and features a satin trim to keep cool against your body. It comes in 13 different color options so you can match your pajama set to your mood.

Sleeper Ruffled Floral-Print Linen Pajama Set, $250 from Net-a-Porter: When it comes to summer-ready fabric, there’s really nothing like linen. This 100% linen set is designed to skip your body and keep you cool and still looking pretty freakin’ great.

Dreamwell Crinkle Embroidered Shorts, $20 from GAP: Hit your pajama wardrobe with a triple threat in a pair of shorts that combines modal, cotton, and linen. They’re like the Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse if the apocalypse is night sweats.

Cherry-Print Supima Cotton Poplin Short Pajama Set, $59 from Brooks Brothers: Add a touch of retro fun with a vintage cherry print on breathable, Supima cotton. This set has all you could ask for in a shirt and shorts to sleep in, plus pockets for all your midnight snacks.

