Lab-Grown Is the Smarter, Cheaper Way to Shop for Diamonds
Shop LC’s lab-grown diamonds that deliver all the brilliance with none of the baggage.
When you hear “diamonds,” the first thing you think of is probably sky-high prices. Ethically questionable sourcing is a close second. With Shop LC’s lab-grown diamonds, you can enjoy the luxury feel while steering clear of these issues.
Lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically, and optically identical to mined diamonds, only a machine can tell the difference. Shop LC’s stones are grown for exceptional clarity, with fewer inclusions. They also score a perfect 10 on the Mohs hardness scale—the standard tool that measures a mineral’s resistance to scratching—just like mined diamonds. More importantly, there are no middlemen marking up prices. Shop LC sells directly to you with prices starting as low as $40.
This stunning ring has an 18K vermeil yellow gold over sterling silver finish. You can pick from five diamond shapes: oval, pear, round, heart, and cushion.
Luxuriant Lab Grown Diamond Ring
The glow of these gold-plated sterling silver hoop earrings is unmatched. Each of the 14 diamonds sits in a prong setting for maximum sparkle.
Circle of Joy D'Joy Diamond Hoop Earrings
Price reflects 61% discount
This dazzling pendant necklace features a cascading row of seven brilliant diamonds set in 925 sterling silver. It’s perfect for special occasions or everyday wear.
Luxuriant Lab-Grown Diamond Pendant Necklace
Price reflects 50% discount
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