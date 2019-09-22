Should Democrats Pack the Supreme Court? Yes—If They Want to Commit Political Suicide.

Democrats running for president might want to tread carefully before taking stands likely to hurt them and their party in 2020, including Medicare for All and taking guns away from people by voluntary or compulsory buybacks. Trump is already using Beto O’Rourke’s support for the latter as an excuse to do nothing on gun control.

Now we can add another one—packing the Supreme Court by expanding the number of justices. Their thinking is that when they win the White House, they will be able to appoint enough Supreme Court justices and federal court judges capable of reversing the conservative decisions they oppose, and who will deem constitutional the laws they pass through Congress.

New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie tried to make a case for it, disingenuously arguing that he was supporting packing the court not “to make the courts a vehicle for progressive policy, but to make sure elected majorities can govern—to keep the United States a democratic republic and not a judge-ocracy.”