Should McConnell Tap the Brakes on Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation? No Chance!

The COVID-19 outbreak that infected Donald Trump has roiled the nation, but it hasn’t upended Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. That’s good news.

As I have argued from the beginning, Never Trump conservatives (meaning people who remain conservative but will not vote for Donald Trump), should be rooting for Barrett’s confirmation. While some have decided to throw the conservative baby out with the squalid Trump bathwater, getting Barrett on the high court would be but a small consolation prize for having to endure these last four years.

So here’s my message for the conservatives: Don’t get wobbly. Don’t stop believing. It’s full speed ahead.