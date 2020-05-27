Should You Subscribe to HBO Max? A Guide to TV’s Most Expensive New Streaming Service
STREAMING WARS
Yes, another new streaming service is here. We surveyed all the platform has to offer—”Friends!” A mediocre Anna Kendrick series!—to figure out if you should cough up the dough.
Television. It’s a pandemic.
OK, maybe that’s a little crass in light of things, or is at least a bit of a false equivalency. But it could be fair to say that television has become... annoying? Stressful? A nuisance?
It is wild to think about how recent the existence of streaming services is. You would think that such a radical disruption of not only how television is made and billions of Hollywood dollars are spent, but how the global population spends their time, would have happened gradually.
