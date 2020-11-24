Sidney Powell’s Ravings Exposed the Right’s Morons & Zealots

In recent days, Sidney Powell emerged as the litmus test for sanity within the Republican Party—a dividing line between people who recognize reality and those who are willing to run out to the edge of the cliff, Wile E. Coyote-style, only to tumble down when even the Trump team wants to retroactively disavow this lunacy.

It should have been an easy test that (let’s be honest) was graded on a curve. Predictably, there were a lot of failures.

In case you missed it, on Thursday, Powell—then a member of Trump’s self-described “elite strike force”—joined Rudy Giuliani for a bizarre press conference at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. There, Powell laid out what The New York Times described as “an elaborate conspiracy theory about efforts by the former Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013, to essentially rig elections in the United States by using voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems.” Later, Ms. Powell went on Newsmax TV and accused Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, of having been bribed to go along with the scam.