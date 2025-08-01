Anthony Hopkins Reviewed Kim Kardashian’s Creepy ‘Face Wrap’ as Hannibal Lecter

Hannibal Lecter may be a mastermind of escape, but can Kim Kardashian’s new “shapewear for your face” help him break free of the aging process? Actor and Silence of the Lambs star Anthony Hopkins, 87, put Kardashian’s much-maligned Skims Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap to the test.

In a video posted to his Instagram on July 31, the Oscar-winning actor donned the face wrap (the shade is Clay, if you’re wondering), comparing it to the terrifying beige face mask he wore as his iconic cannibalistic character in 1991’s terrifying psychological thriller. (While that mask was there to prevent Dr. Lecter from indulging in human flesh, Kardashian’s design is intended to provide “ultra-soft jaw support” and is a “must-have addition to your nightly routine,” according to the brand’s Instagram.)

In the clip, Hopkins mimicked the voice and mannerisms of his beloved film character as he addressed Kardashian with the face wrap firmly fastened around his head. The actor stood with his arms crossed as the camera gradually zoomed in closer to his face, claiming that wearing the mask had already made him feel “10 years younger.”

Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (1991) MGM

Staying in character, the actor thanked Kardashian in the caption, writing, “Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner @kimkardashian @skims,” reminiscent of Lecter calling Clarice M. Starling, the FBI trainee played by Jodie Foster in the film, when he escapes prison and reveals he’s “having an old friend over for dinner.”

Kim shared her excitement on her Instagram, reposting his video with the caption, “I’M SCREAMING @anthonyhopkins @skims.”

Fans were equally excited about Hopkins’s video, with one commenter writing, “the Hannibal reboot I didn’t think we needed.” Another added, “I didn’t know I needed this collab, but here we are.”

The Skims Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap retails for $48. It is Skims’s first beauty-related product; Kardashian previously released beauty products under the KKW Beauty brand.