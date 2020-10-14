Our Favorite Baking Mat is on Sale for Prime Day

I, for one, have been baking more and more these days, and I think my Silpat is to blame. Not only does this non-stick mat make it easy to clean up after, it ensures cookies or baked goods never stick to the pan. It’s oven safe, of course, and even comes with placement suggestions so your cookies don’t meld together into one super-cookie in the oven. Or, you could create a super-cookie, that sounds pretty good, too.

Silpat Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat Down From $28 Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.