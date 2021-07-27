WTF? Simone Biles Drops Out of Team Gymnastics Event Over Mystery ‘Medical’ Issue

Simone Biles, the most lauded U.S. gymnast in history, unexpectedly pulled out of the women’s team competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday with what was being described as a “medical issue.”

The four-time Olympic champion had made an uncharacteristically error-strewn start in Tokyo, posting on Instagram on Monday that she felt the “weight of the world” on her shoulders because of the pressure to perform.

She lined up as expected for Tuesday’s team competition, only to leave the arena with a coach after a poor performance in the vault—she stumbled backward on landing—and her team with extra ground to catch up on the talented Russians. She returned to the competition floor soon afterward but pulled out of her next scheduled event, the uneven bars.

As speculation mounted that she had injured herself in the vault, NBC Sports’ John Roethlisberger clarified the situation: “We’ve just been told that, with regards to Simone withdrawing, it is not injury-related. It is a mental issue that Simone is having.”

USA Gymnastics then further muddied the waters with its statement, relayed via USA Today’s Nancy Armour: “Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

Biles is not the first global star to complain about outside pressure at the Tokyo Games. Earlier Tuesday, the Japanese star Naomi Osaka blamed precisely such pressure for her straight-sets defeat at the hands of 42nd-ranked Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Osaka has just returned to competition after a two-month mental-health break that began with her dramatic departure from the French Open, where she came into conflict with organizers after refusing to attend media conferences.

It would be an even bigger story if Biles, the biggest American star of the Games, were to pull out of individual events, which would force Team USA to call in alternate athletes who have been quarantining in Tokyo.

Despite her withdrawal from the team competition, Biles remained in the gymnastics arena to cheer on her teammates—including a magnificent Suni Lee, who scored 15.4 points on the uneven bars—as they fought to claw back points. Jordan Chiles, replacing Biles on the uneven bars and beam, put in stellar performances on both.

The Russians, meanwhile, appeared to be suffering from their own bout of nerves, with two members of the ROC team earning point deductions by falling from the beam.