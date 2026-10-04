SHOCKING SMACK Singer Accused of Slapping Woman Mid-Concert “When he hit me, I was devastated because I’m thinking, ‘Why did he hit me? He had no reason to hit me,’” the audience member said.

A Georgia soul singer has been accused of slapping a woman during a performance, leaving her with two black eyes and damaging her dental work. Sky Whatley has been charged with simple battery after hitting Shamika Boyd in a caught-on-camera attack at the Legendary Awards Show & Concert in Tucker, Georgia, 11Alive reported. He has not been arrested. Boyd told 11Alive on Friday that she was struck so hard that the composite material on one of her teeth came out. “When he hit me, I was devastated because I’m thinking, ‘Why did he hit me? He had no reason to hit me,’” Boyd said about the Sept. 6 incident. She attended the event to support her daughter, who was DJing. “That’s the part that I don’t understand when I did nothing to him,” Boyd said. “He was in no harm, no threat or anything.” Her lawyers argue that the slap, which was caught on camera, warranted a more serious charge. “If I went out and slapped somebody and I blacked their eye and I chipped their tooth, I wouldn’t be charged with simple battery,” attorney Atiya Vereen said.

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