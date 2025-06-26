Singer Addison Rae’s Makeup-Free Press Tour Is Causing a Stir on Social Media

Addison Rae is no stranger to the spotlight, having gained a huge fanbase through her TikTok dance videos in 2019. In recent years, though her following stands at a whopping 88.5M, the influencer slowed her activity on the platform that made me famous. Instead, she’s shifted her focus to acting and music, releasing singles like “Diet Pepsi” and “Aquamarine,” and even popping up on the soundtrack of the summer in 2024 with Charli XCX’s Brat on the track “Von Dutch.”

Addison is now back in the public eye with her self-titled debut album, Addison, which gives fans a glimpse into her journey growing up in the public eye and navigating the challenges of fame. The 24-year-old, who is currently traveling across the U.S. on a press tour, has been receiving praise from fans who can’t help but notice that something is missing from the typical pop star aesthetic—and that’s the absence of makeup.

For a non-famous person, this would not be newsworthy. But for one of the world’s most recognizable social media figures—and celebrities, in general—it is notable to be seen and photographed making major public appearances without a full face of base, blush, and beyond.

ScreenshotHQ shared their commentary on the conversation surrounding Rae’s minimalist look, noting “how harshly women in these industries get judged on their appearances” and captioning a TikTok on the topic, “Bare-faced looks are all the rage right now and it’s an empowering message to other pop queens that no make-up might just be the way forward.” Others on the platform, too, have praised the singer’s decision to skip the heavy base, big lashes, and intense contouring often seen as synonymous with influencer culture.

It may not break the same societal boundaries as, say, 57-year-old Pamela Anderson going completely makeup-free on red carpets and magazine covers, but Rae’s decision to skip the glam squad is making waves in the news and on social media nonetheless, with some comparing the singer to an iconic pop star. “The next Britney Spears,” one commenter wrote on Rae’s most recent TikTok.

In 2020, the singer took Vogue through her 16-step routine, which featured notably few makeup products. (“Maybe my staple look is just a really blushy cheek and really pink lips!”) That year, Rae also launched Item Beauty, a line of vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics. The brand, aimed at accentuating one’s natural features, aligned with the star’s longtime embrace of soft, girl-next-door glamour, though her red-carpet style featured the occasional bold look, like the glittering lids she wore to coordinate with her 2022 Met Gala gown.

One of the rare occasions when the social media star wore an edgy, bold makeup look was at the 2022 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images