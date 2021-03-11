Sioux Falls Mayor Ends Mask Mandate After Anti-Maskers Say They’re Being ‘Bullied’

Were it not for a little girl in a light blue T-shirt reading from a single sheet of white paper, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken may not have betrayed more than half a million American dead and broken a private promise to support a continued mask mandate at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.

“We’re about seven months into this mask game and there’s probably not a lot anyone’s going to say that’s going to be something we haven’t heard before,” TenHaken said as he invited members of the public to address the council in advance of the vote.

A tiny figure stepped up to the wooden lectern.