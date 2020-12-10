Sipping Vodka and Talking ‘Cats’ Buttholes With Jason Derulo, Celebrity King of TikTok
The singer and TikTok sensation dishes to Tarpley Hitt (while they drank his own vodka) about social media, that red carpet meme, and having his package edited out of “Cats.”
The common joke about Jason Derulo is that he’s fallen down at the Met Gala, or the Oscars or the Golden Globes, or really any place that has a red carpet and suggests a reason to wear a white suit, though not even always that—as recently, he’s fallen down on Zoom. The bit comes from a photo that was taken at Cannes in 2011, when a white-suited man tumbled down a red carpet staircase head-first. Notably, the man was not Jason Derulo. But in 2015, after a Twitter user captioned the photo “Jason Derulo just fell at #MetGala,” it entered that class of meme that outlives the standard 48-hour joke cycle and comes back year after year, like a hydrangea or your aunt’s birthday. “It’s just something that will not die,” Derulo tells me, sipping vodka on a recent Zoom chat.
If there’s a punchline here, besides the blatant wrongness of the caption and the visual slapstick, it’s the sudden disruption to the relentless churn of celebrity PR machines, a snapshot of something semi-spontaneous and raw in an industry dedicated to curating the opposite. True celebrity slip-ups—not just saying or doing something dumb, but taking an overt misstep so funny, physical, or strange that it merges with the person’s public image—are rare enough to catalogue: Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscars fall, Kanye’s VMAs speech, Tom Cruise’s couch-jumping moment.
Back in 2012, before people knew Derulo as more than the virtuosic, but somewhat faceless hitmaker behind “Whatcha Say,” he actually did slip, traumatically, in rehearsal, fracturing a vertebra in his neck. But present-day Derulo doesn’t fall much, at least not by accident. His public image is cartoonishly manicured—as most are. For example, while I waited for Derulo to join the Zoom for our conversation, a slideshow played high-resolution portraits of the singer posed on leather couches, set to his TikTok-famous single “Savage Love.”