Six Questions Raised by the Times’ Bombshell Trump Tax Story

Donald Trump reminds me a bit of the old-time baseball pitcher Phil Niekro, nicknamed “Knucksie” for the knuckleball pitch he mastered that enabled him to last 24 seasons in the majors. Knucksie won a lot of games, but he also lost over 20 games in a single season on two occasions.

The New York Times claimed in its blockbuster expose Sunday that Trump has probably lost more money in his business career than any other living American. That’s hard to do. Of course, it is the main reason why Trump has paid little to no taxes over the course of the last 15 years. And there is some question as to just whose money Trump lost.

There were the millions of dollars that father Fred Trump spent to seed his son’s casino businesses that went sour over and over again. Then there were the millions of dollars Donald Trump transferred from his father’s business to himself and his siblings without paying gift txes in the 1990s, according to a previous epic Times report.