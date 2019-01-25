Skagen's Sale on Sale Is Full Of Watches, Bags, Jewelry, and More

Skagen makes some pretty stellar timepieces, both regular watches and ones of the smart variety. Whether you yourself need a new watch, or you want to get a good head start on a Valentine’s Day gift, this sale on sale is for you.

Use the code SALE30 at checkout and get an extra 30% off sale items. There’s everything from the sleek and minimal Aaren, to the decked-out Falster, to Haagen-Connected hybrid. There’s a watch style for anyone in your life that appreciates knowing what time it is, without having to look at their phone. There are even some pieces of architectural jewelry, like this bangle or pair of earrings.

Don’t need a watch but want a new Skagen accessory? This sale includes backpacks, messenger bags, and more.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.