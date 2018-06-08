Slain U.S. Soldier Was on a Mission to Take Back Somali Territory from Terrorists

The Green Beret killed in Somalia when his unit came under attack Friday was supporting a broader plan to take territory along the Jubba River back from the al-Shabab affiliate of al-Qaeda.

Special-operations sources told The Daily Beast that the soldier provided intelligence support during a large mission to build a rugged joint base near Kismayo in southern Somalia. The intent was for Somali forces to man the combat outpost the Green Berets are building.

“It’s part of a campaign plan to take back territory along the river,” a special-operations source told The Daily Beast. It isn’t clear if the deadly attack, which also wounded four special forces soldiers, will pause that plan.

The assault lasted less than an hour, sources said, but involved mortar and small-arms fire. And it did not come as a surprise to some in the special-operations community. Al-Shabab typically implants improvised explosive devices along roads and launches indirect fire on adversary forces, but “they go big when we aren’t there,” the source said.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), which was in charge of the mission, appeared to confirm that building the combat outpost was part of a push to roll back al-Shabab’s territorial gains.

“The mission's objectives were to clear al-Shabab from contested areas, liberate villages from al-Shabab control, and establish a permanent combat outpost designed to increase the span of Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) security and governance,” AFRICOM said in a statement.

AFRICOM representatives did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s requests to clarify the mission and its scope or duration. But its statement indicated a “large force,” approximately 800 troops from the Somali National Security Forces and their Kenyan Defense Force partners, were building the combat outpost as part of a “multi-day operation,” for which U.S. special forces provided “advice, assistance, and aerial surveillance.”

AFRICOM’s statement added that of the four soldiers wounded in the attack, three required medical evacuation. The fourth “received sufficient medical care in the field,” the command said.

The Special Forces soldiers were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group based at Fort Bragg, N.C., sources familiar with the matter said.

The bloody assault comes about eight months after four other special-forces soldiers were killed in Niger in a mission that has prompted AFRICOM to reportedly consider a reduction in forces and a diminished operational pace on the continent.

—with additional reporting by Kevin Maurer