Slammed Louisiana Coroner on Why His State Is ‘Way Behind’ in the COVID Fight

Coroner Dr. Charles Preston of St. Tammany Parish reports that the Delta variant has the hospitals there and the rest of Louisiana approaching critical overload, with long lines extending from the emergency rooms.

“A very highly contagious and aggressive beast of a virus,” Preston told The Daily Beast. “Things are at a critical point. I talk like it’s a future event, but it’s actually happening right now.”

He finds a glimmer of hope when he sees some people actually obeying Gov. John Bel Edwards’ renewed mask mandate. And Preston has been watching the vaccination rate in the parish inch up to 42 percent. But there remain far too many people who refuse the shot and shun face coverings. New COVID-19 cases in the parish over the past two weeks have risen by 50 percent, and hospitalizations are up 205 percent.