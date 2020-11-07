The Smart Cookware You Need to Become a Professional Chef at Home

The last few months have been all about baking bread, but have you gone out of your comfort zone to learn how to cook healthy and tasty meals? It’s not an easy job if you’re not born with the gift to cook. I’m surprised Silicon Valley hasn’t come up with a robot that can fully prepare our meals yet, but this line of smart cookware gets pretty close: the Hestan Cue.

I don’t feel like a dud in the kitchen anymore. Yes, I still have to do all the hard work of peeling and chopping (which I hate) but Hestan Cue guides you through the whole recipe process. No matter how much you suck at cooking, some kind of magic happens when you use Hestan cookware, and your meals turn out tasty every time.

To start, get the smart cooktop. The induction cooktop will become your new best friend in the kitchen along with the Hestan Cue app. They sync up to control the temperature on the cooktop while the app highlights the steps you need to follow in order to cook any of the recipes available. Then choose your favorite type of cookware: a smart pan, a chef’s pot, or a smart sauce pot. Once you’ve made your investment, you are good to go! You won’t be able to use regular cookware with the Hestan Cue cooktop so you’ll need to purchase at least one of their smart pans.

One of my closest friends has always told me the secret for cooking perfect meals is following “kitchen science,” religiously measuring all the ingredients.There is not much margin for error while navigating the Hestan Cue app (available for Android and iOS): it spells out the exact amounts you need for each meal, and the cookware takes care of heating food to the right temperature.

Browsing for a good recipe is like trying to find something to watch on Netflix when you are not inspired—there are plenty of options and you can spend hours deciding on what to eat. I have a tip for you: filter by course or main ingredient. The app includes some quick and easy videos that demonstrate how to carry out the recipes. I guarantee you’ll be surprised with your cooking skills after making your first meals.

Do you need some breakfast? Hestan Cue dictates how to prepare your crispy bacon and pancakes. Need a little pick-me-up before dinner? The sweet crepes are out of this world. Make sure to leave some room for supper: I’ve been preparing my best pasta scampi and Spanish omelets with this cookware.

It’s really hard to mess up your meals with a smart device like this. Bon appétit!

