With This Smart Plug Pack, You Can Tell Alexa to Control Almost Anything

Control the lights, the TV, even your coffee maker with these smart plugs.

You know those lights that go on when you clap? Smart Plugs are that, just better (mainly because you don’t have to clap). Instead, you can control appliances with your smartphone or through your voice assistant, and even schedule them to go on or off at certain times.

Wemo Smart Plug 3-Pack

29% Off

