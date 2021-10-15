Smartwool Socks Help Keep My Feet Warm, But Not Sweaty All Year

I’m a highly sensitive person. One of the tell-tale markers of a highly sensitive person, especially in childhood, is that they’re “weird about their socks.” I usually went without socks as a kid, choosing Keds or slip ons and letting my stinky feet sweat freely into my canvas shoes.

Now that I’m an adult, I have accepted the purpose of socks and now wear socks most non-hot days and whenever I want to do physical activity. However, I am still highly sensitive, so if my socks upset my feet in any way, it ruins my day — I wish I was exaggerating. Grievances against past socks include: when they are too loose and roll into my shoe, when the seams are not aligned with my feet so I can “feel” my socks, and when my socks make me too hot or not warm enough.

I have solved my problem, though, with Smartwool socks. They have a “sock finder” webpage where you can tell them exactly what you’re going to do while wearing socks. If you select multiple activities, it can take you to different suggestions, but, for my purposes, I chose everyday life. From there, you can specify what gender sock you like even though gender is a construct. You can then pick style (ankle, crew, etc), thickness, priorities (value, heat, comfort, etc), and size, and it calculates your perfect sock.

After the Buzzfeed-style quiz, you’re directed to a page with their top suggestions and other styles you might like. I ended up picking out a pair of “cozy cabin socks” for when the weather outside is frightful, some everyday socks to wear about town, and some non-binding pressure free socks for when I’m feeling sensitive.

As a consumer, I appreciate the company’s focus on creating their products sustainably and promoting racial equity as a company. They have a vision for how they’re going to improve policies in the future as well.

Even though we associate wool with winter, the Smartwool socks help regulate body temperatures all year long, letting you live your life without distraction. Merino wool is easier to wear close to the skin than the wool you associate with scratchy sweaters because it’s thinner and softer. It both insulates you when you want to be warm and helps transport sweat away when you’re hot to keep you cool. It also resists odors, which I appreciate as a sweaty person. All in all, this highly sensitive sock wearer appreciates the commitment to making me comfortable

