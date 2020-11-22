Smiling Suspect Accused of Shooting 4 in Deadly Sonic Ambush

An Omaha man who was arrested last week at a Sonic Drive-In for charging $57 worth of corn dogs to someone else’s app has been accused of shooting up the fast-food joint on Saturday night, killing two and wounding two people.

Roberto Silva Jr., 23, was also charged with arson for setting a vehicle on fire—but he didn’t seem too upset about it. A booking photo from the Sarpy County Jail shows him grinning.

Police were called the Bellevue fast-food joint just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a possible bomb in a truck and found a U-Haul in flames, authorities said.

They soon learned there had been a shooting and found four victims who have not been identified. It was not immediately clear if they were shot inside or outside.

Silva has no known connection to Sonic beyond his previous arrest on Nov. 18.

That night, employees alerted cops to a fraudulent purchase of 11 burgers and 12 corndogs after the owner of a Sonic account notified them that someone unauthorized used it.

Silva posted bond two days later. According to WOWT, police had seized three guns from him and still had them when Saturday’s shooting occurred.